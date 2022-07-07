Watch: Chris Sale has a dugout meltdown following his rehab start for Worcester Red Sox

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale was caught on CCTV smashing pieces of equipment following his disappointing rehab start for the Worcester Red Sox. Ever since the clip surfaced on Twitter, it has been going viral in the MLB sphere and has garnered 1.5 million views.

Chris was taken out in the third inning during the Rochester Red Wings versus Worcester Red Sox game on Wednesday at Polar Park. In the video, Sale is seen slamming a baseball bat against the wall. Next, he demounted a TV from the wall and kicked it hard with rage. Once he saw a person walking into the dugout, he walked out.

Sale delivered 72 pitches and lasted 3.2 innings. Plus, he allowed three hits, one earned run, and five strikeouts.

Sale said, "I had the best fastball, the best slider and the best changeup tonight, just not consistently. That’s not going to fly in the big leagues. I need to clean that up, obviously this next week in the bullpen and stuff like that. I’m excited for that task. It was there, I just have to work on the consistency. That’s what I’m here for, to get reps. I just needed it to click, and it never clicked.”

Well, this is not the first time Sale has been caught experiencing a meltdown. In 2016, while playing with the Chicago White Sox, he slit his jersey just because he didn't want to wear it. Consequently, he was suspended by the MLB team.

In another incident in 2019, Chris was found venting his resentment on a cooler after allowing a home run.

Almost everyone experiences a bad day once in a while. It is not under anybody's control. Nevertheless, how an individual responds is under complete control. Clearly, Chris was vulnerable and created a ruckus out of his uncontrollable temper.

Chris Sale's return to the Major League Baseball

Championship Series - Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox - Game Five

On December 6, 2016, Chris was traded by the Chicago White Sox to the Boston Red Sox. In 2019, Chris inked a $145 million contract with the Red Sox until 2024. However, since the 2019 season's end, he has been rehabbing on and off.

He had to get Tommy John surgery done at the start of the 2020 season after missing the conclusion of the 2019 season due to elbow inflammation. In February 2022, Chris fractured his right rib while throwing batting practice.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi Update: Chris Sale could return to #RedSox rotation as early as next week. Alex Cora told @MLB NetworkRadio that team officials will see how he’s feeling on Thursday after tomorrow’s injury rehab start. If all checks out, Sale’s subsequent game could be at @MLB level. @MLB Network Update: Chris Sale could return to #RedSox rotation as early as next week. Alex Cora told @MLBNetworkRadio that team officials will see how he’s feeling on Thursday after tomorrow’s injury rehab start. If all checks out, Sale’s subsequent game could be at @MLB level. @MLBNetwork

We only wonder if Chris Sale's destruction of property at the Worcester Red Sox will affect the Boston Red Sox's decision to call back up.

