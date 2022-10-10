WATCH: Boston Red Sox veteran Big Papi's new documentary “David Ortiz: Legend of the Fall" all set to give MLB fans sneak peek into his journey to Hall of Fame

Fox Sports Films recently announced “David Ortiz: Legend of the Fall,” a special docuseries on the life of Hall of Famer David "Big Papi" Ortiz, which will premiere on October 14.

The show is set to follow Ortiz's baseball career and legacy, including his Hall of Fame induction and three World Series titles. It will also feature exclusive footage of him with his former teammates and rivals while going deep into the life of the MLB legend.

In an official statement via Fox Sports, Ortiz said:

"This film sends the message to my fans that if you have faith and don’t quit, you can achieve your dreams. I was very fortunate to achieve mine and I am humbled by my entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame."

He added:

"I am honored that Fox Sports, Check Point Productions and my very own Big Papi Productions captured my baseball career and special moments at the plate – giving me the gift of being able to relive these precious times in my life. I hope my fans will enjoy the film as much as I have.”

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo It's David Ortiz Day as he's inducted into the Hall of Fame later today.



Ortiz is 1 of 4 players to hit 500 home runs and win 3 World Series in his career, alongside fellow Hall of Famers Babe Ruth, Reggie Jackson and Mickey Mantle. It's David Ortiz Day as he's inducted into the Hall of Fame later today.Ortiz is 1 of 4 players to hit 500 home runs and win 3 World Series in his career, alongside fellow Hall of Famers Babe Ruth, Reggie Jackson and Mickey Mantle. https://t.co/H0EbXvI2WT

Ortiz is a 10-time All-Star who batted .286 with 541 home runs and 1,768 RBIs spanning two decades with the Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins. He also had a .289 average with 17 homers and 61 RBIs in nine postseasons.

David Ortiz and the Boston Red Sox: A match made in heaven

Upon moving to the Boston Red Sox in 2003, David Ortiz's career immediately skyrocketed, hitting 31 homers with a fifth-place finish in MVP voting. Ortiz would go on to win three World Series titles in 2004, 2007 and 2013 with his beloved franchise.

David Ortiz during his Hall of Fame induction in July 2022 in Cooperstone, New York

He made his MLB debut for the Twins in September 1997, but was unable to produce the numbers expected of him. He admitted that he was given a different role, while also being asked to change many aspects of his batting.

Ortiz finally announced his retirement in 2016, after nearly two glorious decades in the MLB, finishing as the all-time leader for home runs, RBIs and hits among designated hitters. In 2022, he earned 77.9 percent of the submitted ballot, officially being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in July this year.

Poll : 0 votes