WATCH: Braves manager Brian Snitker gets hit in the crotch with a foul ball from Ozzie Albies

The Atlanta Braves opened their three-game series with a 3-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park. The Braves started their second game of the series on Wednesday featuring an incident with manager Brian Snitker.

In the fifth inning, after Jarred Kelenic struck out, Ozzie Albies took the plate. Albies started his at-bat against Jordan Hicks by hitting a foul ball toward the dugout, which struck Braves manager Brian Snitker in a sensitive area.

Here is the clip of the incident shared on X/Twitter by Awful Announcing:

The Braves broadcasting crew thought the ball hit Snitker's stomach, but a replay showed it hit him lower. Despite the painful incident, Snitker recovered quickly and even received some playful teasing from his players.

Shortly after, Ozzie Albies was out on his second hit, which traveled 289 feet and was caught by center fielder Heliot Ramos.

Brian Snitker addresses pitcher Chris Sale’s performance amid Braves 1-3 victory over the Giants

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves bounced back from their series opener loss and defeated the San Francisco Giants 3-1. Adam Duvall doubled in the second inning, driving in a run and giving the Braves a 1-0 lead.

Austin Riley hit a double in the fifth inning scoring two runs for his team. The Giants tried to counter in the sixth inning with Matt Chapman's RBI double. Jorge Soler scored one run on Chapman’s hit off Braves pitcher Chris Sale

Sale pitched for six innings allowing one earned run on three hits with two walks and nine strikeouts. After he left the mound, the Braves pitching staff didn’t allow any runs.

Discussing about Chris Sale’s performance, Braves manager Brian Snitker said:

“It’s awesome. I mean, I’m happy for him. It’s been really good. I’ll tell you what it’s been fun watching him compete, pitch and how he goes about it."

“I don’t know that he could be much better. He has been strong all year and is one of the most competitive guys I have ever been around.”

With a 2.71 ERA, Sale has recorded his 11th win of the season. The Atlanta Braves with a 47-37 record are ranked second in NL East. The Braves are set to face the Giants on Thursday in the final game of their three-game series.

