WATCH: Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar Jr. throws first pitch at Marlins' Opening Day game

Fans at LoanDepot Park of the Miami Marlins were in delight as they not only saw a thriller of a game but also saw football star Neymar Jr. throw a ceremonial pitch ahead of the start of the game.

Reigning NL batting champion Luis Arraez caught Neymar's first pitch to start Opening Day. Neymar was presented with a No. 10 Marlins jersey and he posed for photos with Arraez.

Neymar Jr., 32, is currently recovering from his left knee surgery, he sustained in September 2023, and has been put out of action for his team, Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro League. After undergoing surgery in November 2023, Neymar is expected to recover until mid-2024.

The Brazilian footballer was also present at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament, where he was spotted alongside the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler.

Pirates won in exciting extra-inning finish against Marlins

The Marlins were up against the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot Park on Thursday. The game went into extra innings, with the Pirates edging out a narrow 6-5 win, courtesy of Jared Triolo's RBI single in the top of the 12th.

Manager Derek Shelton credited the team for the win and said:

“I give our guys a lot of credit. They just kept playing throughout the whole game. We used a ton of people who contributed. We did some things we have to clean up, but overall we came out with a win because they continued to play.”

For Triolo, the day was far from ideal, but his last hit should sweeten out his errors. In the second inning, he couldn't complete a simple double play, which eventually resulted in a run. In the sixth inning, Triolo had the opportunity to drive in runs but he was shut off with a strikeout to end the inning.

"Kind of battling at the plate early in the game and throughout the game, and then you're just in the moment in the last inning,” Triolo said. “Was just good to find some grass with that hit, for sure."

Finally, Pirates closer Jose Hernandez put down the screws on the Marlins hitter in the bottom of the 12th to eliminate any comeback.

Both teams will be in action again on Friday as they play Game 2 of their four-game series.

