Watch: Brewers replace dropped popcorn for Red Sox fan during on-field interview

Two baseball fans who were present at Fenway Park for the Milwaukee Brewers versus Boston Red Sox match on Friday were in for a treat. During the game, the Brewers catcher William Contreras launched a towering home run that cleared the outfield and hit a fan’s popcorn bucket in the stands.

A video by the Milwaukee Brewers shows the ball hit the popcorn bucket of two fans in white Red Sox jerseys. They were watching the game from the Monster stands on the left field of the Park. Their names are Michael and Rachel. Rachel even tried to catch the ball with her white cap but failed.

Right after the moment, Trisha Whitaker, Ray’s broadcaster and Tim Dillard, former brewers pitcher and analyst, came to their rescue. And Dillard brought a fresh bucket of popcorn for the fans.

“Did you lose your popcorn? So sorry for your loss. From the Brewers, this is new popcorn. I hope it makes up for what you lost.” Dillard said while handing over the popcorn bucket to the Red Sox fans.

The two-run home run that Contreras had hit had an exit velocity of 111.8 mph. That homer had put the Brewers in a 3-0 lead against the Red Sox, and they eventually won the match 7-2. Contreras has been a beast this season. He has a batting average of .337 with an RBI of 42. He has hit eight homers till now and now has an OPS of .950.

The string of excitement was not still over for Rachel and Michael. After the match, they met Contreras on the field, got their popcorn bucket signed by him and even took a picture with him.

"It's a beautiful moment. It's a beautiful moment for me, it's a beautiful moment for them that they're not going to forget. It was a great one to experience together," Contreras said to Trisha Whitaker post-game.

William Contreras is considered the best hitter by veteran Astros Player

The veteran pitcher of the Houston Astros, Justin Verlander acknowledged William Contreras for his great gameplay on Saturday. Following a grueling 13-pitch battle, Contreras showed what he was capable of. He had hit a three-run homer off Justin Verlander’s pitch in the fifth inning.

“Great at-bat. We gоt іn a fіght. He wоn. I can gо hоme and рut mу head оn mу ріllоw tоnіght," Verlander said post-match (as per ESPN).

"I made a bunch оf gооd ріtches. He’s оne оf the best hіtters іn baseball and he gоt me.”

The Milwaukee Brewers won that match against the Astros 4-2.

