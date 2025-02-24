WATCH: Bryce Harper tries to create unbeatable 162-0 team with MLB filter ft. Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Paul Skenes & more

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper transitioned from being one of the most reserved personalities on social media to being one of the most active. Harper has an account on the social media site TikTok, where he has posted several reels. The two-time MVPs snippets range from baking tutorials to making a plethora of different drinks.

On Sunday, Harper challenged himself to create a fantasy team that would go unbeaten throughout the entire MLB season. The only catch is that the team generator wherein he would select the players from is totally random.

Harper had an interesting selection in the outfield. When the generator landed on the Colorado Rockies, the two-time NL MVP selected two-time Gold Glover Brenton Doyle to play center field. He picked his former Washington Nationals teammate Juan Soto to play right field and adjusted New York Yankee captain and the reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge to play in left field.

The Phillies star also selected a formidable pitching crew comprising 2024 NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes, All-Star reliever Jeff Hoffman and 2024 NL Reliever of the Year Ryan Helsley.

As for the position players in the diamond, Harper took some liberties and adjusted the positions quite a bit. With the first selection landing on the New York Mets, Bryce Harper picked four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor at shortstop, moved Gunnar Henderson to second base (a position in which he is proficient as well), and Alex Bregman in the third base role.

Harper chose Milwaukee star William Contreras as the catcher and picked Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte for the first base role. In total, Harper's fantasy team generated a total of 65.4 fWAR in 2024. In comparison, the total fWAR generated by the World Series-winning Dodgers was 46.5.

Bryce Harper gets a unique tattoo

In normal circumstances, people get tattoed with the photos of the ones they love, the place they're from, or the accomplishments they've made so they have something to look back on.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Bryce Harper decided to get inked with a photo of the team's mascot, the Phillie Phanatic.

He has previously sported headbands, cleats and mitts featuring the mascot.

Harper is set to play his seventh season with the Phillies as the team looks to win its first title since 2008.

