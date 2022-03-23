WATCH: Minnesota Twins Star displays athletic brilliance, leaps for an unbelievable catch

Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins showed off his elite defensive skills in Tuesday's Spring Training game against the Atlanta Braves.

At the top of the first inning, with a man on first and one out, Matt Olson was batting with a 1-0 count. Joe Ryan, who only received a limited amount of playing time in the 2021 season, was the Braves' starting pitcher. Ryan's pitch was slammed by Olsen into deep-center field. What looked like a 2-run home run was cut short by Byron Buxton, who jumped and crashed into the center field wall, making an amazing grab.

Will Byron Buxton overcome his past injuries?

Buxton was a former number one prospect before he made the majors. Catches like the one he made against the Braves on Tuesday should be routine. However, Buxton's 2021 season was riddled with injuries. In 2021, Buxton had hamstring issues, along with a hip strain that put him on the injury list. Then, just three days after returning to the active list, he fractured his left hand after being hit by a pitch.

Although Buxton was troubled by health issues, he had his best year-to-date season with the Twins in 2021, ending up with a batting average of .306, 19 home runs and an on-base percentage of .358. Despite Buxton having only played 61 games due to injuries in 2021, the Minnesota Twins believe that he has what it takes to help their team succeed in the 2022 MLB season. In November of 2021, the Minnesota Twins re-signed Byron Buxton.

The 2022 MLB season will kick off Byron's first year of the seven-year, $100 million contract with the Minnesota Twins. In Buxton's spring training appearances this year, he has shown no hesitation in proving his worth to the Twins. After seeing Tuesday's outstanding catch, Twins fans will be hoping this is the season that Buxton really makes an unforgettable splash in the MLB.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Byron Buxton

Twins



$100M/7



Signing Bonus - $1M



$9M- 2022

$15M - 2023-28, each year



Plus: $500K for 502pa; 533pa; 567pa; 600pa; 625pa

Player will donate $90,000 - 2022; $100,000/yr - 2023-2028 to club charity.



Big Awards package



FNTP - 2022-2026. LTNP (5 Teams) - 2027-2028 Byron Buxton Twins$100M/7Signing Bonus - $1M$9M- 2022$15M - 2023-28, each yearPlus: $500K for 502pa; 533pa; 567pa; 600pa; 625paPlayer will donate $90,000 - 2022; $100,000/yr - 2023-2028 to club charity.Big Awards packageFNTP - 2022-2026. LTNP (5 Teams) - 2027-2028

If Buxton can maintain his defensive skills while staying healthy, Buxton will not only shut down rumors that he is injury prone, but reveal that he is an All-Star caliber player all the way.

Edited by Deepak Vikraman