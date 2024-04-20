WATCH: Cam Booser makes epic comeback as Red Sox closer after quitting Single-A for carpentry years ago

On April 19, Cam Booser entered the game for the Red Sox in the ninth inning. Although his team was up by a comfortable 8-1 margin, getting the call to the bullpen likely meant the world to the 31-year old.

For Booser, the road to the MLB was not typical, nor was it easy. After hanging up his glove nearly a decade ago, Booser's inconspicuous appearance serves as a testament to perserverance and against giving up.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Cam Booser quit baseball 7 years ago after never advancing past Single-A. He went home to Seattle to work with his dad as a carpenter, building ceilings. Made a comeback with an Indy Ball team in 2021. Today, he picked up the final out in his MLB debut" - Danny Vietti

A native of Washington State, Booser attended Central Arizona College before signing with the Minnesota Twins as an undrafted free agent in 2013. However, health injuries soon befell the lefthander, and he retired in 2017 after breaking his sacrum in a car accident.

After retiring from baseball, Cam Booser returned to Washington, where he worked with his father in carpentry. Despite the fact that Booser had walked away from professional baseball, the desire remained, and in 2021, Booser decided to try his hand once more.

In 2021, Booser opted to pitch for the Chicago Dogs, an independent team that competed in the American Association of Professional Baseball. After posting a 1.93 ERA in 23 innings, Booser caught the eye of several MLB clubs. In February of 2023, Booser signed a minor league deal with the Boston Red Sox.

Expand Tweet

"Booser getting emotional in the dugout after his debut. What a cool moment. Especially knowing how much he battled to get here" - Tyler Miliken

The Red Sox bested the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 with Booser recording the last three outs, as well as surrendering an earned run to the Pirates by virtue of an RBI groundout.

Cam Booser's MLB debut will always be a special moment for Red Sox reliever

While the night may have been a disappointment for the home crowd in Pittsburgh, for Booser, the occasion will be etched in his memory forever. After appearing in an emotional state in the visitor's dugout after the game, Booser told MLB.com:

“It’s by far the best moment of my career. Something I’ll always remember"

It may have taken longer than most, but Cam Booser will always have the right to say that he beat the odds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback