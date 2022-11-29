Ronald Acuna Jr. is a star player for the Atlanta Braves. In his short four-year career, he has established himself as one of the leading outfielders in the MLB, having been selected three times to the All-Star team. He was also voted the National League Rookie of the Year in 2018.

As a trademark activity of his gameplay, Ronald Acuna Jr. does a celebration every time he hits a homer or makes any significant play. The Venezuelan's celebration is similar to that of NBA legend Lebron James, who calls it the Silencer celebration. It involves the person doing two press downs towards the floor with their hands and feet and proceeding to bump their fists thrice.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has used the celebration quite often. For instance, in a game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Acuna hit a 420-foot moonshot to the left of center field that ended up being a home run. He celebrated the long ball with his Silencer celebration. His celebration has become the subject of talk in the offseason, only this time, it was performed by someone else.

Acuna Jr. has been Venezuela's biggest star in the MLB in recent years. Unfortunately, his own countrymates didn't get the chance to see his talent after he became a pro. Thus, in the 2022 offseason, he received permission from the Atlanta Braves to play for Tiburones de la Guaira of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.

In a league match against the Cardenales de Lara pitcher, Nestor Molina used Ronald's move against him after he struck out the batter.

Ronald Acuna Jr. stint in Venezuela increased

Many had questioned whether to send Ronald to the Venezuelan league. The 24-year-old is still recovering from an ACL tear that kept him from performing his best in the 2022 season. He returned, performing a .266/.351/.413 slashline, which wasn't up to his own standards.

However, everything seems to be going well currently, with Acuna really enjoying his time playing for his hometown. He has returned .462/.533/.692 in the games he has played so far. Looking at the positive outcome of the move, the Atlanta Braves decided to extend his time in the Venezuelan League by five more games.

There is always the possibility that he might reinjure himself, which could impact the upcoming 2023 season. However, the chances are low as he is not being made to play outfield; rather, he is getting some much-needed professional game time.

Poll : 0 votes