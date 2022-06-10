Watch: Chicago Bears Quarterback Justin Fields casually crushes baseball during batting practice at Wrigley Field

Justin Fields is entering his second season as the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears of the NFL, but he took time to show off his multi-sport abilities. At the historic Wrigley Field, the young quarterback joined the Chicago Cubs for batting practice, and he fit right in with the MLB hitters he accompanied.

Fields is no stranger to baseball, as he was a highly ranked baseball prospect in high school. At the Cubs practice, he proved he remembers a thing or two about how to knock a ball out of the park.

Jomboy Media uploaded the video of the second-year NFL player crushing a ball to their Twitter.

The most impressive part of this video is the poise shown by the young quarterback. While everybody around him celebrates, he prepares for the next pitch.

Kyle Long, a retired offensive lineman who spent the majority of his career with the Chicago Bears, was also very impressed with this video.

While this is probably not the way Justin Fields thought he would earn the trust of the Chicago Bears community, it is certainly an effective one.

Justin Fields was a highly touted baseball prospect

Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears runs out of the tunnel to play the Las Vegas Raiders.

In 2018, Justin Fields was the 237th ranked prospect in baseball, while concurrently being the number one ranked prospect in football. He now finds himself a starting quarterback in the NFL, so he definitely made the right decision, but he likely could have carved out a solid MLB career.

It's impossible to say just how good he would have been if he had shifted his focus to baseball over football. Given his competitive drive and athleticism, it is not outside the realm of possibility that he would have made the big leagues.

This high school highlight package of the two-sport star shows he certainly had potential.

In an alternate universe, we could easily be talking about Fields the same way we discuss Juan Soto, as a top young player in the MLB with nearly unlimited potential.

This user made the perfect pun to link the starting quarterback to baseball.

"(Chris Berman voice) Justin “Fields of Dreams”…whaaat" - Bucci

While the Chicago Bears quarterback still has a lot of work to do if they hope to surpass the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North, he certainly has his swing down and knows how to electrify his fanbase.

