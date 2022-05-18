Watch: Christopher Morel goes yard in his first at-bat appearance in the Majors

The Chicago Cubs recalled third baseman and outfielder Christopher Morel from Double-A Tennessee. Morel is the #21 prospect in the Chicago Cubs organization, according to MLB.com.

Christopher Morel came to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning of last night's game with the Cubs leading the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 at Wrigley Field. Morel made quite the first impression in the majors by belting a home run in his first ever at-bat.

The bat flip and celebration was absolutely awesome and surreal to see. This will be a moment that Morel will never forget for the rest of his life. Coming to the plate with a homer in your first career at-bat is something that a Cubs rookie has not done since 2016. The player who hit the home run in 2016? None other than Cubs teammate and All-Star catcher Willson Contreras.

Wrigley Field went crazy during this time and it goes to show just how special of a place Wrigley Field is to watch a baseball game.

MLB Player Profile: Christopher Morel

Christopher Morel was born on June 24, 1999, in Santiago, Dominican Republic. Morel signed as an international free agent in 2015, and before his call-up to Major League Baseball this week, Morel spent his time developing in the minor leagues.

His best season in the minors was last season, when he hit a career-high 18 home runs between AA and AAA. Morel is a top prospect for the Cubs and it will be exciting to see how he progresses for the rest of the season as he is still only 22 years old.

Chicago Cubs rout rival Pirates at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs have now taken the first two games of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. On Monday, the Cubs blanked the Pirates in a 9 to 0 rout.

Last night, the Cubs continued to dominate Pittsburgh, winning by a score of 7 to 0. Keegan Thompson got the start for the Cubs and was brilliant, going five innings and allowing zero runs.

The Cubs offense continued to roll as Jonathan Villar got things started with a home run in the third inning.

"Jonathan Villar hits his first #Cubs home run!" - @ Chicago Cubs

Villar finished the game going 2 for 3. Seiya Suzuki and Frank Schwindel each hit a double and recorded an RBI. Suzuki drove in his 18th RBI of the season, leading the team. The Cubs will wrap up their series with the Pirates tonight at 7:40 p.m. EDT. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

