Watch: Cincinnati Reds fan chugs beer in style after foul ball falls into it

The Cincinnati Reds battled the Chicago Cubs yesterday, and a part of the Reds' faithful at the Great American Ballpark produced a lighthearted moment.

In the top of the third inning, Cubs' first baseman Alfonso Rivas fouled the ball to left field off pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez. What unfolded next was comical.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia If a baseball lands in your beer you gotta finish it. That's just the way it is If a baseball lands in your beer you gotta finish it. That's just the way it is https://t.co/Q1Aqb2LI46

The fan chugged the beer from the cup in which the foul ball landed. When it was shown on the big screen, the rest of the Reds' fans cheered the man as he downed his drink. It's certainly not hygienic by any means, but it was a source of fun and temporary bliss in the dim season the Reds are having.

It has been one of the few bright spots and events of the Cincinnati Reds season. The Cubs beat the Reds in the game 7-4. Both teams had two home runs each, but it was the Cubs who had more hits and drove in more runs.

The win was awarded to Chicago Cubs starter Drew Smyly. The save was awarded to David Robertson. Cincinnati Reds starter Vladimir Guttierez was credited with the loss.

Cincinnati Reds' season

The Cincinnati Reds currently have the worst record in all of the majors. They have a 12-29 win-loss record so far. They are 5-10 at home and 7-19 away. The Reds are the worst pitching team in the league. They have an abyssmal 5.64 ERA, have surrendered 220 earned runs, issued 54 homers, and walked 220 batters.

Their batting isn't fairing any better either. They are in the bottom five in the league in terms of team batting statistics.

Cincinnati Reds @Reds #Reds RHP Graham Ashcraft is scheduled to start and make his major league debut tomorrow against the Blue Jays. #Reds RHP Graham Ashcraft is scheduled to start and make his major league debut tomorrow against the Blue Jays. https://t.co/CLzdMbT1fu

If there are a few good things coming out of this rebuilding year for the Reds, it's that they can give their prospects the proper time to adjust to being in the majors and relieve some pressure off their backs.

Hunter Greene and Graham Ashcraft look like first team caliber starters and need time to develop. It will be interesting to see if the fire sale they did in the offseason, letting go of their stars Jessie Winker and Nick Castellanos, will give them fruitful rewards in the long run.

