Watch: Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles Dodgers fans in perfect sync for the wave, clip goes viral 

Clayton Kershaw has long been a fan favorite amongst the Los Angeles Dodgers faithful. Since being drafted by the Dodgers in 2006, he has remained loyal and committed to the organization. This is his 15th straight season in LA, and at this stage, it's hard to even picture him in another jersey.

So it's understandable that Dodgers fans give him that extra love and support when he is on the mound. In the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres, fans executed a perfectly timed wave matching Kershaw's unique pitching motion.

Traditions are part of baseball. The Atlanta Braves have their famous chop. The Boston Red Sox play "Sweet Caroline." The New York Yankees' John Sterling famously coined the "Yankees win" celebration, which has now become his trademark.

Clayton Kershaw is having another exceptional season for the Dodgers

This may be the start of a new tradition for the Dodgers. During the wave, Kershaw had no earned runs, six strikeouts, and allowed only three hits in 6.1 innings. The Dodgers were winning 1-0. The inning ended on the next pitch with a strikeout and a runner caught steeling. Whatever the fans were doing, it seemed to work for Kershaw, who was cruising through seven innings.

"Kershaw Day." - Los Angeles Dodgers

The Padres eventually came back to win the game 4-2 but no one can fault Kershaw for the result. His performance was nearly flawless. The veteran pitcher has emerged as a leader in the clubhouse and is leading by example this season.

In 10 starts, he is 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA and 59 strikeouts. He has allowed only five home runs this season in 56 innings, the lowest of any of the Dodgers' starting pitchers.

"Clayton Kershaw participating in the wave at @Dodgers stadium just made my day" - J Luke

In a highly anticipated series between the top teams in the NL West, the Dodgers won three out of their four games against the Padres. Pitching was a key factor as they allowed just four runs in those three victories. They extended their lead in the division to 3.5 games over the Padres and 8.5 games over the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers were many analysts pre-season favorites for the World Series and they have not disappointed. With the fans now fully behind the team, they will be looking at another deep playoff run come October.

