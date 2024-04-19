WATCH: College sensation ambidextrous pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje throws 90+ mph with both hands and custom changeable glove

Mississippi State's sophomore pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje has been turning heads this season with his unique quirk. The youngster is ambidextrous and can throw over 90 mph with both arms.

To help him on the field, Cijinthe has a special multi-handed glove that he can change from his left hand to his right with ease. Wilson made the glove which features six fingers and webbing on each side.

Watch the video below:

It is hard enough to get up over 90 mph with one arm, let alone two. Cijinthe throws 99 mph with his right arm and has told reporters that he tops out at 95 on the left side.

This season, he has started nine games, compiling a 5-1 record with a 3.80 ERA with 64 strikeouts throughout 47.1 innings of work. He has already surpassed his career-high in strikeouts from his freshman season.

How did Jurrangelo Cijntje become ambidextrous?

WBSC U-15 - Jurrangelo Cijntje (Image via Getty)

Jurrangelo Cijntje found a passion for baseball in Curacao, a place known for its deep history embedded in the game. He was born a lefty but wanted to be a catcher, so he began working on strengthening his right arm by throwing constantly.

After working on his arm strength, he started to explore ambidextrous pitchers. Knowing this was something that he could do, he put his mind to it and made a name for himself during the 2016 Little League World Series. Now, he has worked so hard that he throws harder with his non-dominant arm than he does with his dominant one.

Cijntje is only growing stronger and getting better. He is somebody that fans will want to look out for in the MLB Draft when he decides to enter. The last ambidextrous pitcher the league has seen is former Miami Marlins pitcher Pat Venditte, who last pitched in 2020.

