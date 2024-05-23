WATCH: Corey Seager and Marcus Semien’s error cost the Rangers as Phillies score 4 extra runs

Wednesday’s game was an 11-4 victory for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Texas Rangers at the Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies are now one game away from getting swept by the Rangers.
Until the top of the second inning, the Texas Rangers were leading, but a series of errors cost them the game. The biggest came in the sixth inning, which gave the Phillies four easy runs.
Johan Rojas hit a ball that was picked by shortstop Corey Seager, who threw the ball to second baseman Marcus Semien to get Nick Castellanos out. Semien, thinking that the ball was going to first base, ducked resulting in the ball going over his head and landing on the ground.
After the error, Kyle Schwarber drew a walk while facing Rangers pitcher Yerry Rodriguez. On J.T. Realmuto’s single, Castellanos and Rojas scored runs. Alec Bohm’s double off Rodriguez brought in another two runs scored by Schwarber and Realmuto.
It was the Philadelphia Phillies’ fifth consecutive win, and they lead the NL East with 36 wins and 14 losses.
Rangers drop to below .500 for first time in Bruce Bochy’s tenure
The Texas Rangers’ runs started by Josh Smith’s RBI single in the first inning followed by Leody Taveras’ solo homer in the second. After Smith’s single in the fifth inning and Corey Seager’s moonshot in the seventh, their offense shut down.
The Rangers brought their record to 24 wins and 25 losses, putting them below a .500 winning percentage. That marks the first time they have recorded such a winning percentage under Bruce Bochy's management in two seasons.
“We didn’t handle the ball, came back to hurt us… We are better than this, we talked about a little bit and so anyway the only thing I know is work harder,” Bochy said.
“Just try to keep pushing here that’s all you can do and just remind me, hey they’re really good and we’re really resilient. So that’s going to be up to us. We have our hands full tomorrow.”
The Texas Rangers are set to play the last game of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
