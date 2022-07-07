Watch: Court is in session as "The Judge" delivers a grand slam victory for the New York Yankees

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees continued their record-setting season with a 16-0 demolition of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Judge hit a grand slam to record his season-high 30th home run at PNC Park. It was a memorable moment for Judge, who became the first Yankee in history to have multiple 30 home-run seasons before the All-Star break.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge's 30th home run of the season is a GRAND SLAM to give the Yankees a 9-0 lead! Aaron Judge's 30th home run of the season is a GRAND SLAM to give the Yankees a 9-0 lead! https://t.co/TpHeEwrsRQ

The New York Yankees slugger has been red hot this season, and that form continued on Wednesday night. He currently leads the league in home runs and runs, lies second in slugging and is in the top five in OPS and RBIs.

Judge's latest feat places him in a category with some of baseball's all-time greats. As mentioned earlier, he is the only Yankee in history to have multiple 30 home-run seasons before the All-Star break. The only other player in the history of the American league to have multiple seasons with 30 or more home runs before the All-Star break is Ken Griffey Jr.

New York Yankees Aaron Judge is on pace for 60 home runs this season

Judge is on pace to hit 60 home runs, which would be just one short of Yankees legend Roger Maris

Aaron Judge is on pace to hit 60 home runs this season, which would be just one short of Roger Maris and tied with Babe Ruth's career-high. The New York Yankees record has held since 1961, and no one has been close to breaking it since (Alex Rodriguez hit 54 in 2007).

For many Yankees fans, the chase for the record will be historic, and every plate appearance will be a nail-biter come September. It will be interesting to see how Judge approaches at-bats in the second half of the season and whether he pushes for the record.

For now, Judge seems content as long as the team keeps winning. The New York Yankees are on pace for a franchise-record 118 wins.

When asked about his latest achievement, Judge remained humble, saying:

"We've won a lot of games, thats what stands out to me."

Judge is hitting .287/.366/.627 this season and leads the team in runs, home runs, hits and walks. His defense has also been solid. Even with the turmoil surrounding his contract situation, he has been a leader in the clubhouse.

Judge is the frontrunner for the American League MVP but will face stiff competition from Yordan Alvarez, Jose Ramirez and two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani.

The Yankees bats are heating up at the right time. Judge's grand slam gave the Yankees a commanding 9-0 lead, but the team as a whole hit six home runs.

Josh Donaldson, Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka, Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton all had home-run nights. If Judge keeps up this form, and fringe players continue to contribute, the Yankees will be the favorites for the AL pennant.

