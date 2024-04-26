WATCH: Dansby Swanson's wife Mallory Pugh shares 'fun day' with friends ft. debut appearance at Cubs game this season

Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs are off to a hot start in the 2024 season, standing at 16-9 and second in the NL Central. Their fan base is optimistic about a playoff run and spirits around the franchise are high.

Swanson's wife, Mallory Pugh of the Chicago Red Stars, was in attendance for the Cubs' 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday. She posted a clip of her day on social media, which she captioned:

"A fun full day with the best team."

This was Pugh's first game of the season, and to make the win even sweeter, Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer that effectively won Chicago the game. Take a look at the hit below:

The Cubs defeated the Astros again on Thursday, this time by a 3-1 score. While the 7-19 Astros will look to better days against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, Chicago faces the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

Dansby Swanson pleased with Cubs hitting in 2024 season

The Chicago Cubs narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season, and are looking to put that behind them in 2024. After a very good start, featuring a recent 3-0 sweep of the Astros (7-2, 4-3, 3-1), there is a lot of room for optimism in Chicago.

Dansby Swanson spoke to reporters after the victory on Wednesday and credited the team's hard work and commitment to its plans:

“We’ve just been pretty committed to our plans coming in and put some good swings on some balls and that’s just a testament to the work that the guys are doing in the cage."

One concern is Cody Bellinger, who is on the 10-day IL with fractured ribs. Manager Craig Council discussed the injury with reporters:

“The doctors will come up with a plan, and, like everything, he’s got to get symptom-free first and we’ll go from there.”

It will be interesting to see if the Cubs can continue to push and win the NL Central for the first time since 2020.

