WATCH: Dodgers' All-Star Freddie Freeman's son shows off controversial Braves' tomahawk chop gesture in his mother's IG story

Freddie Freeman may be out of Atlanta, but Atlanta sure isn’t out of his son, Charlie Freeman! After all, that is where his daddy won his first World Championship Series in 2021.

"World Series Champions!!!!! #Braves #WorldSeries" - Chelsea Freeman via Instagram

In an Instagram video captured by Freddie’s wife, Chelsea Freeman, Charlie is seen showing off the Braves tomahawk chop gesture while watching his team beat their NL East rivals, the New York Mets.

He is not just cheering for what might be his favorite team, but he is also celebrating his favorite player, Ronald Acuna Jr!

Here is Charlie performing the Braves chop with a telling caption: “Mommy I want the Braves to win because Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of my favorite players.”

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Charlie Freeman was cheering for the Braves during Sunday night’s game



(via chelseafreeman5/IG) Charlie Freeman was cheering for the Braves during Sunday night’s game(via chelseafreeman5/IG) https://t.co/esY1Epz9R8

“Charlie Freeman was cheering for the Braves during Sunday night’s game (via chelseafreeman5/IG)” - Fox Sports: MLB

Charlie enjoyed a rather happening Sunday as the Atlanta Braves completed the sweep over the New York Mets. His loyalty doesn’t seem to have changed either.

Atlanta’s season might be over, but you can rest assure Charlie isn’t going to let Atlanta stray far from his mind anytime soon, or at least while Ronald Acuna is still around.

Freddie Freeman with the Dodgers

Freddie signed with the Dodgers on March 18, 2022 on a six-year, $162 million contract. This was after contract talks between the Atlanta Braves and his agent stalled.

"A special day. Thank you to the Dodgers for welcoming my family in with open arms! #Home" - Freddie Freeman via Instagram

He made his Dodgers debut on April 8, 2022. On April 18, 2022, before a game between the Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium, Freeman was presented with his 2021 Silver Slugger Award, with Braves manager Brian Snitker and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer attending the ceremony. In the following game, Freeman hit his first home run as a Dodger in what was also his first career at-bat against his former team.

David O'Brien @DOBrienATL Freddie Freeman getting his 2021 Silver Slugger Award on the field tonight before the game, with #Braves manager Brian Snitker and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer out there at his request. Freddie Freeman getting his 2021 Silver Slugger Award on the field tonight before the game, with #Braves manager Brian Snitker and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer out there at his request. https://t.co/hZpuZ58kep

"Freddie Freeman getting his 2021 Silver Slugger Award on the field tonight before the game, with #Braves manager Brian Snitker and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer out there at his request." - David O'Brien

In 159 games in 2022, Freeman led the MLB with 199 hits and 47 doubles. He led the majors in line drive percentage (27.5%). His batting average was second in the National League at .325 with 21 home runs and 100 RBI.

The Dodgers' season might be over, but they will hope Freddie Freeman can replicate the same form next year!

Poll : 0 votes