WATCH: Dodgers dish out Shohei Ohtani treatment to announce Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has signed a 12-year contract worth $325 million with the LA Dodgers. He surpassed New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to become the highest-valued pitcher.

When the Dodgers officially announced the arrival of Yamamoto on X (formerly Twitter), they shared a featured anime of the Japanese star to welcome him to Los Angeles.

Watch the video below.

“Welcome to Los Angeles, Yoshinobu Yamamoto!”

But this is not the first time when the Dodgers used this strategy. They have also used a similar short anime to welcome Shohei Ohtani to the 'Hollywood of MLB.'

“The best in Sho. Welcome to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani!”

Ohtani's willingness to give up almost 97% of his annual salary in deferred conditions made it possible for the team to successfully pursue Yamamoto, despite stiff competition from the New York Yankees and New York Mets.

Los Angeles Dodgers has a strong lineup with Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The Los Angeles Dodgers await news from Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias' camp. In the meantime, Yoshinobu Yamamoto will join the team to boost their bullpen. He will be part of the rotation that Tyler Glasnow, Bobby Miller, Emmet Sheehan, and Walker Buehler will share for the upcoming season.

While the Dodgers' defense looks solid, their offense is even more formidable. The team has an impressive lineup led by three MVPs - Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Shohei Ohtani. Max Muncy, Chris Taylor, Jason Heyward, and Will Smith will provide additional support.

The Dodgers have made more headlines than all the other MLB teams this offseason, and they are not done yet. Despite spending almost $1.145 billion, the Dodgers are still in the market for more talent to build the best roster for the 2024 season.

