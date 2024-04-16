WATCH: Dodgers fan caught on camera throwing fake home run ball back on field

The LA Dodgers took on the SD Padres in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium. A packed crowd was in attendance, cheering on their favorite Dodgers to beat their National League rivals in the three-match regular-season series at home.

One fan, in particular, came well-prepared for the game. A hilarious moment in the top of the fourth inning showcased a Dodger faithful catching the home run ball hit towards the left-field stands by Padres third baseman Manny Machado off LA's starter James Paxton.

The story takes an amusing turn from here, as none of the nearby spectators were aware of what the camera crew caught on tape. With the original home run ball tightly in his grasp, he quickly used the switcheroo technique and took out a baseball from his right pocket that he threw back onto the field.

Take a look at the hilarious video here:

As the game progressed, an ESPN broadcaster came up to the fan, asking him about his ingenious sleight of hand. The fan replied:

"Well I got caught but every ball hawk out here knows to come prepared for a reason like this.

"You know a hated Padre hits a home run you don't throw it back or you are going to get booed mercilessly by the Dodger faithfuls.

"So, I came prepared, I just put the ball in my pocket just in case that happened and I knew Machado is a big power hitter and it could happen, so I was ready."

Take a look at the interview here:

Expand Tweet

The LA Dodgers lost the three-game series to the SD Padres

Despite a dramatic effort to rally back after a loss in Game 1, the LA Dodgers ultimately fell short in the three-game series against the SD Padres at Dodger Stadium.

In the series finale on Sunday, which was followed by a hard-fought win in Game 2, fans expected LA to win the series against the Padres, but a lax performance in both aspects of the game cost the team their victory.

Fans were miffed with their performance, but the organization has a chance to make amends for it as they kick off a three-game series of their continued homestand against the Washington Nationals on Monday.

