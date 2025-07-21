WATCH: Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman exits game with wrist injury after hit by pitch vs. Brewers

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman exited Sunday afternoon’s game with a left wrist contusion in the sixth inning. Freeman took an 88 mph sinker from Jose Quintana to the wrist before making his way to the dugout to get X-rays. He left the game as the Dodgers lost 6-5 and got swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in their three-game series after returning from the All-Star break. The Dodgers have now lost 10 of their last 12 games.The X-rays came back negative, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts mentioned Freddie Freeman will be listed as day-to-day for the time being. The team is looking to rebound as they aim to defend their World Series crown this year.Although the Dodgers hold the No.1 position in the National League West, they are in a tight race with the second-place San Diego Padres (3 ½ games behind) and the San Francisco Giants in third position. Miguel Rojas, Dalton Rushing potential options to replace Freddie FreemanFreddie Freeman and Dalton Rushing [Source: Imagn]Until Freddie Freeman returns to the field, the Los Angeles Dodgers might use a combination of Miguel Rojas and Dalton Rushing as potential options at first base. Rojas, who took over at first for Freeman against the Brewers, had played 254.1 career innings in 110 first-base appearances before the game. Meanwhile, Rushing, who has been backing up catcher Will Smith, made nine appearances at first in Triple-A.Before Sunday, Freeman had only missed time at the plate due to an ankle injury in April. Apart from that, he missed 10 weeks in 2017 due to a left wrist fracture. So far in the season, Freeman has hit .292 with 10 home runs, 49 RBIs and an .836 OPS.Their next game is scheduled against the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium before they go on a nine-game road trip against the Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, and Tampa Bay Rays. For now, Freeman will be joining his teammates on the IL.The Dodgers have quite a list of players on IL, including pitchers Blake Snell, Tony Gonsolin, Roki Sasaki, Evan Philips, Michael Kopech, and Blake Treinen. Among on-field players, Max Muncy and Kike Hernandez are still on IL with a left knee bone bruise and left elbow inflammation.