WATCH: Dodgers’ No. 3 prospect Andy Pages smashes his first MLB hit on debut pitch

Up-and-coming Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Andy Pages made his much-anticipated MLB debut on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals. Immediately out of the gates, he got his first career hit against Patrick Corbin in the second inning of the game.

Pages hit the first pitch he saw and sent it to right field for a base hit.

Andy Pages' promotion was followed by his impressive performance in the spring and then in the minors. His call-up is also owed to Jason Heyward's lower back tightness, which has rendered him on the injured list. With a lack of depth in the outfield roster, the Dodgers assigned Taylor Trammell for assignment and called up Pages to fill the hole.

As soon as Pages was informed by his minor league coach about the development, he reached out to his mother in Cuba. Her reaction to hearing the news is one that her son will cherish forever.

“She started waking up everyone that lives in our neighborhood,” Pages said (via The Athletic). “Obviously she did cry, but I told her to stay calm because we’re finally in the big leagues, which is where she’s always wanted me to be.”

“When I started my career outside of Cuba, my dream was to get to this level,” Pages said. “Now that I’m here, I feel very happy, and I just want to give the best of me and be myself every day.”

Dave Roberts finds Andy Pages an exciting ballplayer

Ahead of the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked about Andy Pages.

"Well, it's an exciting day for Andy, obviously his family, and the organization," Roberts said (vis ESPN). "I think what he adds is he's a complete ball player—very handy baseball player."

"He lives and breathes baseball; he is a very good defender. I got him in center field tonight but can play; he really plays right field really well. In the box, he's a good hitter."

In spring, Pages went 8-17 and added two home runs. He started the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City Baseball Club. Pages is the Dodgers No. 3 prospect and ranks No. 94 overall in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list.

