WATCH: Dodgers, Padres clear benches as tempers flare between Jurickson Profar and Will Smith

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are meeting for the first time in the U.S., following the exhibition ‘Seoul Series’. The Padres claimed victory in the first game with a close 8-7 win on Friday.

Currently, the Dodgers are in a leading position with a three-run lead with a 5-2 score in the eighth inning. However, things got a little heated between both teams in the fifth inning, when Gavin Stone threw an inside 92 mph fastball to Jurickson Profar, narrowly missing him. This upset Profar, which soon led to bench clearance for both teams, although the situation quickly calmed down.

Watch Jurickson Profar’s heated word exchange with the Dodgers catcher Will Smith resulted in an on-field tussle moment:

Following the altercation, Profar hit a fly ball to center fielder James Outman. It took one more inning for the Padres to score their first run when Fernando Tatis Jr hit a double in the sixth inning and led Kyle Higashioka home.

Dodgers are hinting at a successful season-run campaign as they remain division topper

The LA Dodgers are currently leading the National League’s West division with 10 wins out of the 16 games played. Following them in second place is the San Deigo Padres with 8 wins with the same number of matchups.

One of the most versatile All-Stars, Mookie Betts, is currently leading the team with a .369 batting average, along with 16 RBIs and six home runs with an impressive 1.217 OPS. Additionally, Tesocar Hernandez (17 RBIs and five home runs) is also contributing significantly to the team’s successful campaign.

Meanwhile, Tyler Glasnow is the current leader of their rotation, with a 2.25 ERA in 24.0 innings in four starts. He will be followed by the club's most expensive pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

As of now, Daniel Hudson took the mound for the Dodgers with a three-run lead in the bottom of eight innings. If they manage to defend their lead, it’ll be their first win against the Padres this season since the Opening Day in Korea.

