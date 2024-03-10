WATCH: Dodgers star Mookie Betts and his wife Brianna bring smiles to young patients at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital with precious gifts

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts and his wife Brianna have been actively participating in giving back to the community in recent years. The MLB power couple recently met with patients at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital and even brought gifts for them.

Some children received a customized Betts Dodgers jersey while others received a special signed ball from the two-time World Series winner. A handful of patients also received customized necklaces.

Here's the video clip of Mookie and Brianna visiting the young patients at the hospital, brightening their day:

Betts and Brianna opened their 5050 Foundation in 2021, to help with children's medical and financial needs. The couple has been helping the Los Angeles community with their foundation.

Last month, Betts and Brianna led a financial literacy workshop at Dodger Stadium. They engaged with students from Panorama and Fremont high schools, along with L.A. Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho.

Betts has shown his charitable side on many occasions this offseason, but he will soon have to turn his attention to the Dodgers, when their 2024 MLB season gets underway on March 20.

Mookie Betts net worth: How much is the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar worth in 2024?

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, Mookie Betts is worth around $70 million in 2024. He has made a fortune through his 10-year MLB career so far.

Betts was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the fifth round of the 2011 draft. He made his majors debut with the franchise in 2014. The slugger spent five seasons in Boston and helped the team win the World Series in 2018.

In 2020, Betts signed a blockbuster 12-year contract worth $365 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal included a $65 million signing bonus. In his first season with Los Angeles, Betts led the team to the World Series title.

Furthermore, Betts' net worth is bolstered by his sponsorship deals. The seven-time All-Star has collaborated with Axe Bat, Baden Sports, and BODYARMOR, among other major businesses.

