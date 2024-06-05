Watch: Ex-Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer shares a sneak peek of his pitching arsenal in LMB game 

While former LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is still awaiting a major league team to sign him, his performance south of the border is only adding to the reasons a team may look to scoop him up. He was placed on administrative leave following an internal MLB investigation – which began in July 2021 – after sexual assault allegations against Bauer became public.

In April 2022, the league found him guilty of violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Bauer was subsequently released from the Dodgers' roster in January 2023. Now, the right-handed pitcher is using his social media to market himself once again to the baseball community.

On Tuesday, Bauer – who is currently playing for the Diablos Rojos Del Mexico of the Mexican Baseball League, also known as Liga Mexicana de Béisbol or LMB – shared a sneak peek from his outing in a regular-season game. He was mic'd up, where he could be heard calling his pitches and darting them accurately.

There is also a moment in the video where Bauer's slider was well within the zone but was still called a ball. However, he came back and struck him out with a chasing slider in the same at-bat.

The pitching arsenal that he put on display included a 0-1 fastball, followed by a 1-1 curveball and then two sliders in between an inside fastball to get the strikeout.

Trevor Bauer's agent posts eye-grabbing numbers from Bauer's LMB season

Last week, Trevor Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, posted the former Cy Young winner's LMB numbers, which will likely put many people on notice. Bauer led all pitchers in major categories, including ERA (1.53), strikeouts (70) and six games pitched.

The only other categories that had other names were Fernando Salas with 15 saves and David Reyes with 0.88 WHIP.

Rachel Luba's Instagram story

Pitching might not be the only reason why Trevor Bauer is facing league-wide neglect, despite him posting stellar numbers across leagues, whether it'd be NPB or Japan. Before landing with the Diablos Rojos Del Mexico, he pitched in NPB for Yokohama DeNA BayStars during the 2023 season. The last time he pitched in the majors was on July 2, 2020, which could lead to MLB clubs being hesitant to sign him.

Through his social media activity, he has been upfront about his talent, saying that he is better than many of the team's top three players in the starting rotation and that a team could benefit from signing him.

It will be interesting to see if he gets any offers from clubs back home.

