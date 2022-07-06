Watch: Famous Tiktoker crafts a cool copy of Louisville Slugger bat out of bubble gum

An awesome replica of a Louisville Slugger bat was made out of bubble gum by well-known Tiktoker Dan James Rodo. Rodo is known for producing the wackiest yet most impressive art pieces.

One of the most well-known manufacturers of MLB bats worldwide is Louisville Slugger. Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez used Louisville Slugger during his MLB career. Since chewing gum and baseball go hand-in-hand, it's a perfect combination.

Jomboy Media posted the short video of Dan making the baseball bat on Twitter. Dan, who looks to be a fan of the Toronto Blue Jays, is seen in the video placing Big League Chew gum inside a mold. After that, he applied epoxy to the gum spread and let it dry. Then, he took out the hardened baseball bat-like structure to give it a finishing touch with his pro skills.

The finished product was quite stunning and perfectly resembled a replica Louisville Slugger baseball bat. On his Instagram page, Dan, dubbed The Danocracy, shared a photo of his creation.

"Baseball bat made of Big League Chew bubble gum." - Dan James Rodo

Dan's enthusiasm for his work and his prodigious talent were clear throughout the clip. The kind of following he enjoys on TikTok is something that he clearly deserves. A baseball bat out of Big League Chew gum! Who could have imagined?

Danocracy making a MLB bat out of Bubble gum - Part 1 and Part 2

Jomboy Media uploaded Part 3 of the "Making a BASEBALL BAT out of BUBBLE GUM!" video. However, there two other parts.

In Part 1, Dan takes all the necessary measurements of a Louisville Slugger bat for replication.

"Making a BASEBALL BAT out of BUBBLE GUM! Part 1." - Danocracy

In Part 2, James slooshes a thick resin to prepare the mold. He moves on to prepare the epoxy with the correct proportion.

"Making a BASEBALL BAT out of BUBBLE GUM! Part 2." - Danocracy

And then comes Part 3, where he displays the masterpiece!

While some fans were applauding Dan's creativity, others mistook the bat made out of Big League Chew to be edible. One of the fans named Nyx Anathema thought the gum was strips of spaghetti. A Twitter user mistook the gum strips to be ground beef at first glance and thought Dan was whipping up a meat stick.

There are many ways to show your love for baseball, but this is certainly one of the more unique ways. Kudos, Dan!

