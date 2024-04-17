WATCH: Fans chant 'BBL' towards Fernando Tatis Jr. at Dodgers Stadium 

During a heated game at Dodger Stadium, Fernando Tatis Jr., the dynamic outfielder for the San Diego Padres, found himself the target of unusual chants from the Los Angeles Dodgers fans. Throughout the Tuesday night matchup, Tatis was heckled with "BBL," which stands from "Brazilian Butt Lift," implying that the Dominican player had recently received such proceedure. Hearing the chants, Tatis Jr. turned to the stands and jokingly posed, causing laughter among fans.

The teasing got worse due to Tatis Jr.’s controversial past including a doping ban in 2022 that cost him the entire season. Despite his return and strong performance, including a Platinum Glove in the National League, some fans chose to focus on his past missteps rather than his on-field prowess.

The atmosphere in Dodger Stadium, especially among outfield bleachers fans turned into a party. These sections are known for their spirited and sometimes harsh interactions with players, and Fernando Tatis Jr. has been no exception. His recent stats - .282 batting average, five home runs, and 13 RBIs in just 74 at-bats this season - show his critical role with the Padres.

This event shows not only the harsh rivalry that has emerged between Tatis Jr. and fans, but also the one between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers in recent years. Due to players like Manny Machado and Yu Darvish switching from the Dodgers to the Padres, the games have turned more intense.

The "BBL" chants add a strange chapter to Fernando Tatis Jr.’s career and the long-running feud between these two teams, and show how fan interactions can sometimes take over the game itself. The intensity on and off the field is not likely to lessen as the San Diego Padres continue to play their divisional rivals, especially now that both teams will be looking to pursue a postseason run.

