WATCH: Francisco Lindor's daughter, Kalina, danced in joy after Mets manager Buck Showalter was named the NL manager of the year.

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor’s daughter Kalina Lindor stole the show in a recent video by having her own dance party. When Kalina noticed Mets manager Buck Showalter in the room, she made the decision to acknowledge him as Showalter was named the NL manager of the year.

The New York Mets shared Kalina’s cute dance video on their Twitter handle.

(via IG/lindor12bc) IMPORTANT UPDATE: Francisco Lindor's daughter Kalina gave us another "Buck" and had a dance party when she saw Buck Showalter win manager of the year(via IG/lindor12bc) IMPORTANT UPDATE: Francisco Lindor's daughter Kalina gave us another "Buck" and had a dance party when she saw Buck Showalter win manager of the year 💃(via IG/lindor12bc) https://t.co/ED7PvFBPk4

Francisco shares Kalina with his wife, Katia Reguero. The couple married in December and routinely post pictures of their gorgeous daughter on social media.

Francisco Lindor is a doting father

Francisco Lindor only recently released a video of himself and Kalina that his wife had taken. In it, Kalina is shown wearing her father's durag and beaming broadly. Kalina repeated the manager’s name and Lindor explained, saying:

"She loves Buck."

Francisco and the Mets lost against the San Diego Padres in a wildcard series. The Mets won Game 1, but ultimately lost the series, which ended their season.

Buck Showalter, the manager of the NY Mets, has been chosen the National League Manager of the Year for 2022

Buck Showalter defeated Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves and Dave Roberts of the LA Dodgers as manager.

He’s your 2022 NL Manager of the Year! Buck came in and led the @Mets to their first postseason berth in six years.He’s your 2022 NL Manager of the Year! Buck came in and led the @Mets to their first postseason berth in six years. He’s your 2022 NL Manager of the Year! https://t.co/ROj6RXck6y

This is Showalter's second time overseeing a team based in New York and his first in the National League. This is his fourth Manager of the Year Award overall.

Fans from other clubs joined New York Mets supporters in congratulating the lovable manager on his accomplishments.

In his first two major league seasons in 2016 and 2017, Lindor hit over .300 and played outstanding defense. He was chosen for his first All-Star game and won the Gold Glove Award in 2016, making him the first shortstop from Puerto Rico to do so.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets.

In 2017, he received his first Silver Slugger Award. He was chosen for the 2017 All-WBC Team after finishing second in the voting for the American League Rookie of the Year in 2015.

