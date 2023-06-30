WATCH: Frank "The Tank" Fleming sounds off on New York Mets players, calls out baseball's richest team for lack of heart

2023 has been a terrible season to be a New York Mets fan. Despite having the highest payroll in the MLB, the team continues to underwhelm their devoted fanbase.

Thursday's 3-2 loss at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers marked the seventh loss in the last ten games for the Mets. Despite beginning the season with promise, fans appear to have lost all hope.

Frank "The Tank" Fleming is a well-known personality for Barstool Sports. A rabid New York Mets fan, Frank sees it as his responsibility to call out the team that he loves.

"Worse than a nightmare @Mets" - Frank Fleming

In his clip, Fleming first took aim at outfielder Starling Marte. Marte stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and two out. Unfortunately, the Dominican struck out on three straight pitches in the dirt, handing the Milwaukee Brewers the victory.

Marte's strikeout was the 634th of the season for the Mets, who place 27th out of 30 teams in the category. Over the past month, the Mets also have one of the lowest on-base percentages in baseball.

Despite a 102-pitch performance from starter Max Scherzer, the Mets were still unable to eek out a victory. Their lead, however, was squandered by the bullpen after reliever TJ McFarland gave up a 2-run home run to Victor Caratini, and the Brewers never looked back.

GENY Mets Report @genymets “Don’t swing at everything.”



Starling Marte proceeds to strike out on three pitches. “Don’t swing at everything.” Starling Marte proceeds to strike out on three pitches. https://t.co/hPYIEVQPwW

"“Don’t swing at everything.” Starling Marte proceeds to strike out on three pitches." - GENY Mets Report

With a record of 36-45, the Mets now place 17.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the highly competitive NL East. The team's 18-27 road record has been one of the main factors contributing to their woes this season. Even with the expanded playoff format, it appears highly unlikely that billionaire owner Steve Cohen's team will see October baseball.

Frank the Tank is right to call out the New York Mets for their inability to finish

When you have the highest payroll in baseball, fans will nessecarily expect results. The New York Mets are living, breathing proof that money alone cannot translate potential into success. Perhaps after taking a long, hard look in the mirror at the end of this debacle of a season, the team will finally be able to come up with a winning strategy than can be put to work during the 2024 season, and beyond.

