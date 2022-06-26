Watch: Freddie Freeman delivers an emotional speech in front of a roaring Atlanta Braves crowd

On June 24, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman turned up at Truist Park to play a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. It was Freeman's first game as a Dodger against the Braves.

Before leaving the Braves in 2022, Freeman played for them for 12 MLB seasons, during which time he assisted them in winning the 2021 World Series. Hence, his comeback was high on emotion.

Freeman's career highlights with the Atlanta Braves was presented in a nostalgic video that was played on the jumbotron. Next, as he entered the Truist Park in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform, Freeman received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Brian Snitker, the Atlanta Braves manager, handed over Freeman his World Series ring as the first baseman experienced a mix of emotions. Thereafter, Snitker and Freeman exchanged hugs. Fighting back the tears, Freeman flaunted his World Series ring to the roaring crowd.

Freddie Freeman's heartwarming speech at Truist Park after receiving his World Series ring

Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves- Freddie Freeman on June 24

After receiving his World Series ring, Freddie delivered a full-length speech straight from his heart, standing in the middle of Truist Park.

Kelly Crull, the Bally Sports reporter, asks, "How are you feeling right now?"

Freddie answers, "Every sort of emotions. Last time I was on this field, there was a big stage in the middle of this field, because we accomplished something so special."

Freeman's wife, Chelsea, along with their three sons, watched him from the audience.

Freddie continued, "From the bottom of my heart, and my family’s heart, we thank you for the support you’ve shown my family and I for the last twelve years. I’m just so thrilled to be back and to see all of you guys again. I know I’ve got a different uniform on, but I still love each and every one of you guys."

Taking a sigh, Freddie added, "I continue to look forward to coming back each year and seeing you, but especially this weekend, after we reached the pinnacle last year of winning that World Series. I’ve been looking forward to this for three months."

Friday was a challenging day for Freeman. When the first baseman signed with the Dodgers, he and his family received a lot of unwanted hostility. However, the Atlanta Braves crowd was welcoming. Although Freddie Freeman is a Dodger now, he will always be a Brave in his heart.

