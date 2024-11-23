WATCH: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea recaps Nashville trip with Dodgers superstar ft. CMA award night, romantic dates, exclusive BTS moments & more

Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea enjoy exploring together during the offseason. On Wednesday, the couple walked the red carpet at this year's CMAs in Nashville on top of going on romantic dates earlier this week.

Freeman had a great ending to the season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, first baseman leading from the front on their way to win the World Series against the New York Yankees. Freeman was crowned the World Series MVP for his heroics, which also included him breaking George Springer's record by hitting a home run in six straight World Series games.

On Friday, Chelsea shared a reel recapping their fun-filled Nashville trip, which included attending the 58th Annual Country Music Association Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee. The video shared by Freeman's wife also had behind-the-scenes moments as the couple gets ready for the award night.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Apart from attending the awards night, the couple also used their downtime to go on a romantic dinner, tasting different delicacies.

"Quick Nashville recap🫶🏻🤠🤍 #cmas #nashville," Chelsea wrote in the caption.

Freddie Freeman reflected on 2024 involving Max's health scare and Dodgers World Series

The Freeman family went through a lot post the All-Star break. Their son Maximus came down with an infection and during late July he was hospitalized after suffering full-body paralysis that sent the family into shivers. Freddie Freeman took an emergency family leave and later, Chelsea updated fans that her son has rare neurological condition Guillan-Barre syndrome.

Eight days later, Max entered recovery mode as Chelsea thanked support from Dodgers, fans, friends and relatives for their prayers and well wishes.

Three months later, Freeman lifted his second World Series title. In the post game interview, he reflected back on his topsy-turvy season for his family.

"I would say [I've learned] a lot in so many different ways," Freeman said of the year. "I wish I'd never have to go through what we did as a family. But ultimately, Maximus is doing really, really well right now. He's a special boy. But it has been a grind for three months, it really has.

"It's been a lot, and then obviously with the injuries at the end, it makes it all worth it kind of in the end. I mean, I'll never compare Maximus to baseball, I won't. It's just two separate things. But with him doing really well now, it does mean a little bit extra."

The Freeman family can take solace now that Max is out of danger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback