WATCH: Freddie Freeman and wife Chelsea join other Dodgers couples as they test their knowledge of each other on blue carpet

Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea made their presence known at the Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala on May 2nd. The event was organized to raise funds for the Dodgers Foundation and marked the presence of players, coaches, and management.

In the wake of the event, Freeman and his wife Chelsea joined several other Dodgers couples on the blue carpet to test their knowledge of each other in a Q&A.

On a count of three, the couple was asked to name each other's favorite food. While Freeman answered 'steak,' Chelsea answered fillet. They were then tested about their better half's favorite movie, to which Freeman named 'The Rookie' and Chelsea said 'Field of Dreams'.

Here's a look at the pitcher and his wife on screen along with several other Dodgers players:

Shohei Ohtani was present with his wife Mamiko Tanaka, while Mookie Betts came along with Brianna. Most Dodgers players came with their better halves for a good cause.

The event seemingly turned out to be a success, as the Dodgers ownership group pledged to donate $50 million to the Dodgers Foundation, with an additional $50 million if the Boys in Blue reach the World Series this season.

Freddie Freeman names Jayson Heyward as his favorite teammate to survive zombie apocalypse

The Dodgers Blue Diamond event continued with several Q&As to break the ice and learn more about the team's players. All players were asked which teammate they would choose to survive a zombie apocalypse together. While several answers were surprising, Freddie Freeman's answer was a given.

Freeman picked none other than his close friend Jayson Heyward to survive a zombie apocalypse.

"I would always choose Jayson just because he's my best friend, but I don't know what he would be able to do," Freeman said. "I say that I just choose Jayson and we go down together."

Freeman and Heyward have a strong friendship that dates back to their teenage years. Both players played in high school and eventually found their way to the majors. In due course, they also found a way to play for the same team.

