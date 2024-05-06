WATCH: Giants pitching prospect Mason Black records first career strikeout in front of friends and family

It was a day to remember for San Francisco Giants pitcher Mason Black. On Monday, the 24-year-old from Scranton, Pennsylvania was recalled by the Giants to make his MLB debut against the Philadelphia Phillies. In his home state, Black was not only making his MLB debut but was doing so in front of his friends and family.

His group of supporters did not have to wait long to see him record his first major league strikeout, something that he will never forget. In the bottom of the 2nd inning, Mason Black crossed off a major milestone, striking out three-time All-Star J.T. Realmuto for the first of his career.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Mason Black's first career strikeout came in his home state of Pennsylvania. His dad's reaction was priceless" - @MLB

The fact that Black was able to achieve the major milestone in front of his family, as well as in his home state of Pennsylvania was something special. A 3rd round pick of the San Francisco Giants back in the 2021 MLB Draft, Black has enjoyed a solid minor league career in the organization, earning his opportunity.

It was a difficult matchup for Black to compete against as the Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the strongest teams in the MLB all season. Mason Black's MLB debut finished after 4.1 innings, allowing 5 earned runs and recording 4 strikeouts.

Mason Black could earn another shot in the rotation following Blake Snell's injury

The promotion of Black for his MLB debut came in the wake of the injury to reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. For the time being, it appears that Black could get an extended look as long as the All-Star is sidelined. Upon Snell's return, however, Black's immediate future in the MLB remains in question.

Expand Tweet

"Blake Snell came out of his three-inning bullpen Saturday with no problems and will face hitters in live batting practice on Tuesday, Bob Melvin said." - @extrabaggs

It remains to be seen how long Black will remain a part of the San Francisco Giants' pitching rotation. However, given his strong season in Triple-A, even if he is demoted, he could soon find himself back in the MLB. So far through 26.2 innings at Triple-A this year, Black owns an impressive 1.01 ERA with 29 strikeouts and a 0.92 WHIP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback