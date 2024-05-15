WATCH: Giants slugger Jorge Soler gets hit in head during first batting practice since IL placement

It has been a rough stretch for San Francisco Giants slugger Jorge Soler. The two-time World Series champion has endured a difficult start to the season after joining the Giants this offseason. The 32-year-old has struggled to produce much this season, but his poor luck has shifted away from home plate.

The veteran outfielder has been retroactively placed on the 10-day IL with a shoulder strain. As Jorge Soler has continued to work his way back into the San Francisco Giants lineup, the native of La Habana, Cuba took part in his first batting practice since the injury. However, things did not exactly go according to plan.

"Jorge Soler took on-field BP for the first time since going on the IL. However, he had to leave with the trainer after his own foul ball hit him in the head" - @JomboyMedia

During his first batting practice since hitting the IL, Soler was part of a bizarre and painful incident while working on his swing. The slugging outfielder and designated hitter, who was not wearing a helmet, popped a fly ball into the cage above him. The ball came crashing down into the head of the Giants star.

It remains to be seen how much damage Jorge Soler caused to himself, however, he was forced to leave his batting practice session with a San Francisco Giants trainer.

The Giants will hope that the ball to the head does not slow down Jorge Soler's return to the lineup

It's been an unlucky stretch for the San Francisco Giants as the club has been ravaged by injuries. The Giants are currently without a number of important players for the club, including Soler, Blake Snell, Jung Hoo Lee, and Michael Conforto. The growing list of players sitting on the IL has been a major concern for the Giants as the injuries have contributed to the team's fall in the standings.

"#MLBTonight discusses recent injuries plaguing the #SFGiants and reacts to the update on Jung Hoo Lee's shoulder." - @MLBNetwork

The San Francisco Giants sit 4th in the National League West, posting a 4-6 record over their past 10 games. The team will be hoping that Soler will not miss any additional time as the club desperately needs their squad to return to health.

