WATCH: Ha-Seong Kim's mom sheds happy tears as Padres star receives first Golden Glove award

San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim has come a long way from his Korean baseball team. Kim's journey in the majors has been impressive as he continues to impress with his performance.

Winning a Golden Glove award in the big leagues was a huge achievement for Kim and his family. He celebrated the achievement in Petco Park, San Diego, alongside teammate Fernando Tatis Jr.

Ha-Seong Kim also had his family along to witness him receiving a prestigious award. While it has been an incredible achievement, some milestones call for tears of happiness. Kim's mother was present when her son received his first Golden Glove award, and she couldn't help but let her tears flow.

Here's a look at Kim's mom shedding happy tears for her son's victory.

Ha-Seong Kim creates history

Ha-Seong Kim is the first Korean-born player to win a Golden Glove award. Despite several Korean players who had a stint in the majors, Kim is the first to win the award.

Winning the Golden Glove Award wasn't easy for Kim. The utility player beat NL West rival Mookie Betts from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tommy Edman was the other in line for the award. Padres fans were delighted for their shortstop to receive the Golden Glove Award.

Winning the award is probably the most memorable moment in Kim's MLB career. The 28-year-old has a decent start this season with the Padres and is slashing a batting clip of .220 with a .328 OBP and a .732 OPS. He smashed four home runs 17 RBIs and drove in 18 runs.

Kim's potential to switch positions makes him one of the top players on the Padres squad. He's grateful to be a part of the Padres family, and his successful journey continues as he battles to help his team to win a World Series.

