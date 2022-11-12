Just like in 2017 after winning the World Series, the Houston Astros returned downtown for their city's very own World Champions parade. The parade had an estimated attendance of more than two million fans who were overjoyed as they recreated the viral hat toss from the 2017 World Series title celebration.

After an unsuccessful attempt at winning the World Series in 2021, when they lost to the Atlanta Braves, the Houston Astros fought back this season. They defeated the Phillies in the Fall Classic, coming back from a 2-1 deficit to clinch the title by winning the next three games.

The championship parade in Houston had one of the most upbeat atmospheres in recent memory. The Houston Astros' players and coaches spoke to the crowd, and celebrities also made appearances. A notable moment occurred in the crowd, as the Houston tradition from 2017 continued.

At a downtown parking garage, fans got together as part of the parade. Fans in the ground area returned a dropped hat to a fellow spectator by passing it multiple floors up the garage complex. The hat passed up almost 10 to 11 storeys, with fans cheering each time the hat reached their floor. The cap eventually reached the top floor after a few unsuccessful tries.

Never forget this epic moment at the Astros parade in 2017 when this dropped hat was returned to a fan in spectacular fashion. Today more memories will be made. Just happened again @astros

This display of teamwork mirrored their team's efforts in becoming World Series champions for the second time in franchise history. Even though many faces in their team's lineup have changed since their first title in 2017, the emotion remains the same for the fans if not increased.

Houston Astros throw a successful parade

The Houston Astros were able to hold a raucous parade as fans flocked to the streets. The parade was organized within 48 hours of their Game 6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The parade travelled for over 1.7 miles through downtown Houston, filling the streets with a sea of orange and blue.

The route took a detour through Smith Street in 2017, but the atmosphere appeared to be the same. School kids were also present to witness their heroes, as district schools declared a holiday to allow for the celebrations.

