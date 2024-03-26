Watch: HOFer Mariano Rivera throws out first pitch to Robinson Cano to inaugurate Yankees vs. Diablos game

New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera threw the inaugural pitch to his former New York teammate Robinson Cano before the start of Game 1 of the Mexico City series in Mexico. The final game of the two-game exhibition series will be played on March 25 between the Bronx Bombers and the Diablos Rojos del Mexico at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, Mexico City, MX.

The former teammates from the 2009 Yankees' World Series roster had a surprising linkup, as the Diablos Rojos organization had requested the five-time World Series winner to throw the inaugural pitch. The series was being played after almost half a century between two of the most successful teams in their respective leagues.

Mariano Rivera, 51, took to the mound as 41-year-old Robinson Cano put on the catcher's mitt and sat behind the home plate to catch the ball, which was a perfect strike in the middle of the box by Mariano. It's safe to say that the legendary veteran Yankee has still got what it takes to place a perfect strike inside the batter's box.

The Diablos Rojos took Game 1 of the exhibition series, 4-3 against the NY Yankees in grand fashion. Cano went 3-4 on the day, driving in two runs, hitting a bomb over the right-field stands and ended the game with just a triple shy of completing a whole cycle.

Cano showcased his class as his former teammate Mariano Rivera cheered him on from the stands.

Robinson Cano faced struggles with PED suspensions in his MLB career

Robinson Cano was in the form of his life when he signed a blockbuster $240 million, 10-year deal with the Seattle Mariners, but was soon enough in hot water with his first PED suspension of 80 games in 2018.

He tested positive for furosemide, which he later denied ingesting himself and claimed was an accident. Even his former Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera came to his defense but to no avail.

Later on, he was accused of using Stanozolol in November 2020 and was hit with a 162-game suspension, making this his second suspension in 2.5 years, which worsened his case despite his impressive big league career.

He kept subsequently hopping around the league with the Padres, Mets and Braves, and when his monstrous contract finally ran out in 2023, Diablos Rojos came in calling in 2024.

Robinson Cano quickly accepted the offer to play for the Mexican ballclub and showcased in his maiden exhibition game against his former side how much talent he still possesses inside the diamond.

