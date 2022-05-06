Watch: Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve impervious to wild pitches and groin injuries, hammers a homer on the first pitch

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve left the game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday due to groin pain. He returned Thursday and homered off the first pitch of the game, starting the team off with an immediate lead and helping the Astros defeat the Detroit Tigers 3-2. The Astros' social media administrator used a witty caption on Twitter to depict the first-inning home run. Fans were left in stitches once they caught the pun.

"Homering on the first pitch of the game? That’s nuts." - @ Houston Astros

Groin injuries are relatively common in baseball. Nonetheless, Jose Altuve's happened just after he returned from the injured list. This is a classic instance of bad luck. The Astros were leading with a score of 4-0 when Jose fouled a ball off his groin following Wyatt Mills' pitch. Altuve fell to the ground with his bat in sheer pain seconds later. However, he stayed in the game and went on to hit a single on the 10th pitch. Before the first half of the fifth inning, Altuve was replaced by utility man Niko Goodrum.

Stadium @Stadium



Ow ow ow ow ow



(Via

The spot Jose Altuve tipped the baseball...Ow ow ow ow ow(Via @zachleft The spot Jose Altuve tipped the baseball...Ow ow ow ow ow (Via @zachleft)https://t.co/5qQfemPpgF

"The spot Jose Altuve tipped the baseball. Ow ow ow ow ow." - @ Stadium

After missing a slew of games, MLB All-Star Jose Altuve returned to the Astros lineup on Monday. Last month, he was placed on the IL for ten days due to a left hamstring injury incurred during the Astros win over the Los Angeles Angels on April 19. Seeing little action this season, the 2019 American League Championship Series MVP is batting.182.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Jose Altuve is back in Astros' lineup after missing last four games with hamstring injury. http://t.co/u1gFS9rD9n Jose Altuve is back in Astros' lineup after missing last four games with hamstring injury. http://t.co/u1gFS9rD9n

"Jose Altuve is back in Astros' lineup after missing last four games with hamstring injury." - @ SportsCenter

Both fans and the Astros hope he won't have to go back on the IL once again.

Today, the Houston Astros wished Jose Altuve a happy 32nd birthday

Colorado Rockies v Astros

The Astros took to their official Twitter account to wish their second baseman, Jose Altuve, a very Happy Birthday! Today he turned 32 years old. He has been with the Astros since 2011.

"Happy Birthday Jose Altuve." - @ Houston Astros

Concerning the hamstring strain in April and groin soreness this week, Altuve appears to have avoided major injuries. Nevertheless, the Houston Astros must track his performance and be cautious with him as he eases back into regular game play.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt