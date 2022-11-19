Houston Astros players and coaches were given a special opportunity to add to their World Series ring collection. Houston-based rapper Trae Tha Truth, with the aid of celebrity jeweler Iceman Nick, gifted the entire team and staff a custom-made diamond pendant. After the World Champions downed the Phillies in the Fall Classic, it was fitting that they received some appreciation in return for their efforts.

The Houston Astros' win cemented Dusty Baker's legacy, winning his first World Series ring in 25-years as manager. Baker became the oldest manager ever to win a World Series and was also the third black manager to achieve the feat. In a feel-good moment for the Astros, ace pitcher Justin Verlander, who turned 39 this year, came back from a season away to lead the Astros to the World Series title.

Coming back to jewelry, it was made available to all 60 members of the Houston Astros organization, including players, coaches, owners, and some staff members. Each pendant is worth more than $5,000 and is the shape of the Astros' logo. It is said to be made of pure gold with two carat diamonds in each of the pendants.

Few Houston Astros' players received the rings in person

A few players from the Houston Astros, such as ALCS and World Series MVP Jeremy Pena and pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., were present at the event held in Minute Maid Park, where the pendants were handed over. All other members of the organization will receive their own pendants via delivery.

"They fight for the city consistently," Trae said before handing out the new ice. "It's only right that the city continue to fight for them and ride for them."

Trae also posted a video on Instagram celebrating the special occasion.

Today was Dope!! Always Blessed To Bless Others.. Me & my Bro @iceman_nick Blessed The @astrosbaseball Champions Players and Staff & @mattressmackofficial With Custom Diamond Astro Logo Pieces and Necklace along with #WorldSeries @bumpboxx Pager To let Them Know We Appreciate Them And That Tha City Stand With Them!! Had To Ice Them Out One Time🤘🏿🥶⚾️ …. LOVE -Trae the Truth via Instagram

