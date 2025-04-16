WATCH: Jackie Robinson's granddaughter throws ceremonial first pitch to Mookie Betts in heartwarming moment

In celebration of Jackie Robinson Day, the Los Angeles Dodgers had a very special guest for the ceremonial first pitch. The organization invited Robinson's granddaughter, Sonya Robinson Pankey, to throw the first pitch to superstar Mookie Betts in the game against the Colorado Rockies. Sonya is the first granddaughter of the MLB icon by way of his son, Jackie Robinson Jr.

Pankey also spoke to the Dodgers and Rockies players and personnel ahead of the game at near Robinson's statue at Dodger Stadium. She expressed her utmost gratitude to the team and the league for always remembering the legacy that her grandfather established.

After playing for the Kansas City Monarchs of the Negro Leagues, Jackie Robinson made his debut for the then-Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. He was the focal point in breaking the color barrier in the sport.

In 2009, MLB created an decree that all teams wear Robinson's famous No.42 on the anniversary of his major league debut. Then in 2022, the league decided that all teams should adapt the iconic Dodger font during the baseball icon's commemoration day.

Jackie Robinson's MLB career

Jack Roosevelt Robinson, also known as "Jackie," kicked off his groundbreaking career in April 1947 for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Of course, being a person of color, controversy emanated when team owner and general manager Branch Rickey signed the Negro Leagues star. However, the then-28-year-old infielder wasn't deterred by the hurdles at the time.

Robinson made his debut at Ebbets Field on this day in 1947. He scored the winning run in a 5-3 victory against the Boston Braves.

In a ten-year career with the Dodgers, Robinson compiled an impressive .311/.409/.474 slash line with .883 OPS. He also smashed 137 home runs and recorded 734 RBIs.

In addition, a highlight of Robinson's career was his speed on the base paths. He ended his career with 197 stolen bases and even led the National League in the statistic during his debut season with 29. Two years later, Robinson would lead all of the majors in stolen bases with 37.

As a player, Jackie Robinson was selected as a six-time All-Star, National League MVP, Rookie of the Year, NL batting champion, two-time NL stolen bases leader, and a World Series champion.

