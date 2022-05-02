Watch: Jake Marisnick stuns MLB fans and commentators with an impossible catch, crosses 84 feet in just 4.1 seconds

Pittsburgh Pirates' outfielder Jake Marisnick made an improbable play during the game against the San Diego Padres. The outfielder covered 84 feet in 4.1 seconds to deny the Padres' Ha-Seong Kim an extra base hit in a tied ballgame during the top of the sixth inning.

The play made by the 31-year-old vet, who coincidentally last played for the San Diego Padres, is likely an early candidate for catch of the year.

If one athletic play wasn't enough, in the top of the eighth inning, Marisnick denied Trent Grisham a base hit with the scores still tied. It would prove to be one of the more crucial plays of the game. The Pirates went on to win 7-6 in ten innings against the National League West contender Padres.

2021 All-Star outfielder and fellow Pirate Bryan Reynolds was quick to laud the defensive prowess his teammate showed.

“He’s an incredible outfielder, has been his whole career,” said Reynolds, "If there’s a ball in the air, everybody on the field has all the confidence in the world that he’s going to get it.”

The journeyman Marisnick has bounced off a few teams in his ten-year career. He has a reputation for being a defensive specialist. Among active outfielders, he is eighth in defensive runs saved with 77. With the Pirates looking motivated so far, expect more plays like this from the superb outfielder.

Jake Marisnick and the Pittsburgh Pirates' 2022 Season

Contrary to preseason expectation—and popular belief—the Pittsburgh Pirates are having a respectable season. They have a 9-13 record that is identical to their division colleagues, the Chicago Cubs. Many expected the Pirates to struggle out of the gates, but they're proving that isn't the case.

Their batting efficiency is making up for their pitching crew that hasn't warmed up to the season yet. They have a respectable batting average of .232 through 22 games this season. In this game, they even defeated National League powerhouses with the help of tremendous defensive plays for Jake Marisnick.

The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals are the heavy favorites to duke it out for the National League Central crown. But it would be interesting to see if the Pirates can outcompete and outmaneuver the Cubs for bragging rights and to see which rebuilding team finishes with a better record in the division.

