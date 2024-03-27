WATCH: Jared Karros' strikeout against Angels impresses dad and former Dodger Eric Karros on call for the game

LA Dodgers pitching prospect Jared Karros was on the mound in Tuesday's spring game against the LA Angels at Angel Stadium. Interestingly, when Jared got the strikeout to end the inning, his father, Eric Karros, a former Dodgers star, was on the call.

Jared pitched 2.0 innings for one hit, a walk and four strikeouts. His father, who was on the call with the broadcast, stood up clapping as Jared headed to the dugout after getting the final out of the eighth inning.

Out of UCLA, Jared Karros was selected in the 16th round of the 2022 MLB draft. His younger brother, Kyle, was drafted in the fifth round by the Colorado Rockies in the 2023 MLB Draft.

His father, Eric, spent 16 years in the majors, and it seems his two sons will take his name forward in the majors.

Jared Karros said that his father would be "nervous" ahead of the game

The Los Angeles Dodgers brought out many minor leaguers in their last series against the Angels ahead of Opening Day. Among those called were Jared Karros, whose father was going to be in the broadcast booth of SportsNet LA during the game.

“He’s definitely going to be nervous up there,” Jared said. “He’s going to have to talk.

"Let’s see how much he actually does. I feel like he might be sitting up there just being really quiet, just kind of internalizing all of his thoughts. But it should be fun.”

After Jared learned that he could get a chance to pitch in Tuesday's game against the Angels, he was initially nervous.

“I think going into it I’m definitely going to be nervous,” Jared said. “But once I get out there I kind of always just lock in on the catcher and everything else kind of goes away.”

Also, when his father, Eric, got to know that his son would be pitching, he said:

“If he’d good, he’s good. If he’s not good, he’s not good. It doesn’t have anything to do with me.”

It seems a four-strikeout outing by Jared Karros left his father impressed.

