WATCH: Jason Heyward invites Dodgers teammates Mookie Betts & Freddie Freeman for special academy appearance

While on the injured list, Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Jason Heyward traveled with the club for their road trip to Chicago. Playing for the Cubs from 2016 to 2022, it is a place that he is highly familiar with.

In 2021, he opened a baseball academy under his name in Austin, the West side of Chicago. Since he was in town for the road trip, he visited the academy and brought some special guests with him to surprise the young athletes.

Watch the video here:

The young athletes were surprised to see Heyward, but the bigger surprise came when Will Smith, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman walked in. It is a day that these youngsters will remember forever.

Working and giving back to the youth is something that Heyward takes to heart. It is a reason he opened up the baseball academy in the first place, making opportunities for those who otherwise would not have them.

Taking a closer look at the academy Dodgers slugger Jason Heyward opened in Chicago

Dodgers slugger Jason Heyward knows the importance of influence, which is why he surprised the young athletes with an appearance from Will Smith, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman.

The academy features a turf diamond inside the facility along with a pair of batting cages. Given Chicago is so cold much of the time, having a place to train inside during the winter months is crucial for development.

Outside of the baseball facilities, the academy also houses multiple classroom spaces, a weight room, and fields and courts for other sports. Heyward had everyone in mind when putting this together for the community.

It is always great to see athletes give back to the community in such a thoughtful and deserving way.

