WATCH: Jazz Chisholm Jr. belts early grand slam as Marlins look to avoid four-game sweep by Pirates

After making the playoffs, the young Miami Marlins are looking to prove they belong, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. is helping them do it. He's been a key member of their team over the last couple of years, and he's produced on the field to help get them to where they are. Early on in 2024, it seems he is once again the catalyst of their offense.

To be swept to start the season wouldn't be the end of the world. After today, Miami still has 158 games to turn things back around. However, a four-game sweep is never ideal at any point, especially to a team that didn't make the playoffs last year.

Chisholm Jr. is looking to silence the early doubters and prevent the Marlins from falling into that hole. Early on in their matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who had won three straight against them to open 2024, Chisholm blasted a grand slam to help avoid that dreaded fate.

Chisholm took a sinker up and away to right field and deep, blasting the 2-0 pitch into the seats for an early five-run lead off of Bailey Falter. Since the writing of this article, the Pirates have cut the deficit to three, and the Marlins may need more help from Luis Arraez, Chisholm Jr. and company to stave off a humbling defeat.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. ready for 2024 season

Thus far, it hasn't been an explosive start to the season for Jazz Chisholm Jr. and perhaps the Marlins record of 0-3 is partly because of that. However, this grand slam gives him a much better outing already, and it could turn his season forward.

Jazz Chisholm went deep against the Pirates

Chisholm Jr. now boasts a 114 wRC+ for the season, so he's been a positive hitter. He had a career year in 2022 and a solid year in 2023, so he will be looking to cash in and put it all together again this season. The Marlins playoff hopes may rest on it, as he's one of their best and most exciting players.

