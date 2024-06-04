WATCH: Joe Kelly & son Knox have a blast watching adorable dogs in costume contest at Dodger stadium

On Sunday, Joe Kelly and his son Knox enjoyed a Dog Parade, which was part of the 'Pups in the Park' theme, where fans were allowed to bring their furry friends to the ballpark for the parade and other activities. Kelly was relaxing while his son was roaming around before the parade started.

As soon as the gates opened, Knox couldn't keep calm and went closer to the dogs taking some actions. His father captured his movements on his mobile as both enjoyed the parade with a front-row seat.

Here's the video:

According to a report from SN, the total attendance was marked at 48,251. The events and other promotional activities were followed by the LA Dodgers taking down the Colorado Rockies 4-0.

As far as Joe Kelly is concerned, the relief pitcher is out since May 6 due to a shoulder injury. On Friday, the pitcher was spotted throwing from 90 feet, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts clarified that the pitcher is not close to return.

The Dodgers will have him pitch some rehab assignments before getting him back on major league roster.

Joe Kelly's wife receives a brand new Porsche from Shohei Ohtani for giving up No. 17 jersey

Joe Kelly has been with the Dodgers for the past three seasons and was wearing jersey No. 17 during that time. During the offseason, his wife, Ashley started the viral #Ohtake17 campaign, citing that she will ask her husband to give up his No. 17 jersey if Shohei Ohtani signs with LA.

As fate would have it, Ohtani signed a blockbuster decade-long $700 million contract with the Dodgers in December. As a token of appreciation, he gifted Ashley a brand-new Porsche.

During a media interaction, Joe Kelly was asked on how he felt after giving up his old No. 17 jersey, he said:

“I wasn’t going to give it up to just anybody,” Kelly told reporters. “If Shohei keeps performing, he’ll be a future Hall of Famer, and I’ll be able to have my number retired. That’s the closest I’ll get to the Hall of Fame.”

Now that he has gave up No. 17, he's sporting the No. 99 jersey.

