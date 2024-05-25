WATCH: Juan Soto drops a note in right field for Fernando Tatis Jr. during Yankees-Padres clash

Juan Soto starred in the New York Yankees' comprehensive 8-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday. During the game with his former employers, Soto left a note for his former teammate Fernando Tatis Jr.

The three-time All-Star smoked a monstrous home run off former teammate Yu Darvish to instigate a Yankees onslaught that witnessed Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton follow Soto in the third inning.

Later in the game, Soto was seen dropping a note for his former Padres teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. in the right field. Tatis picked up the note after taking his position in right field.

Here's the video:

Soto was traded to the Padres by the Washington Nationals after the Dominican slugger reportedly turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Nationals. The three-time All-Star reportedly shared a close friendship with Tatis during his time with the Padres before moving to the New York Yankees in December 2023.

The Yankees outfielder struck a double in the ninth inning after being denied a homer by Tatis' leaping catch in the seventh. Soto reflected on his note for his former Padres teammate:

“It was something cool. He enjoyed it because when I hit the double, he looked at me. He was laughing about it.”

Former Padres teammates praise Juan Soto on Petco Park return

Despite a slow start to his Padres career, Juan Soto was arguably the team's best player during the All-Star's stint with the NL West team.

However, the 25-year-old has wasted no time in hitting the ground running for the Yankees and is one of the early contenders for an MVP title after his rousing start.

Fernando Tatis Jr. talked about Juan Soto's recent form ahead of his return to Petco Park for the first since leaving the Padres.

“Now that we’re facing each other, we're not friends anymore," Tatis Jr. said.

"No, I love Juan. He’s a great guy. He’s a great baseball player. I’m definitely not surprised by what he’s doing. I knew he’d rise to the occasion. He’s that type of player.’’

Padres superstar and six-time All-Star Manny Machado also weighed in on his former teammate's stellar start to life in the Bronx.

“He’s been having a hell of a season,’’ Machado said. “So, I’m excited to see him again and see what he’s been doing first-hand. He was a big part of our last two seasons here.’’

While the Dominican superstar is amidst a spectacular hitting run for the Yankees, Juan Soto has admitted his desire to test free agency after the season. A return to San Diego might be on the cards for the beloved slugger.

