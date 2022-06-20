Watch: Juan Soto launches ball into the second deck as the Washington Nationals try to avoid series sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies

This season has not gone the way the Washington Nationals or Juan Soto had hoped it would. The superstar player, however, blasted a home run to the second deck, reminding the MLB of his offensive prowess. The homer came against the Philadelphia Phillies, who are attempting to complete the series sweep. They now have an uphill battle after this blast put them down by four runs early in the game.

A video of the hit was posted to Twitter by Talkin' Baseball, and they are not exaggerating when they say he rocked that ball.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Juan Soto ROCKED this ball Juan Soto ROCKED this ball https://t.co/hSdyNT5JAx

"Juan Soto ROCKED this ball" - Talkin' Baseball

The ball was absolutely demolished. As it sailed into the second deck, the entire MLB world was reminded that Juan Soto is one of the best offensive players in the game. Though his batting average of .218 this season is significantly below his high standards, there is plenty of time to turn things around.

The home run was caught by a father and son who attended the game to celebrate Father’s Day, and this interview with them was posted to Twitter by the MLB.

MLB @MLB



A moment these fans will never forget. A Juan Soto home run ball is the perfect Father's Day present ... especially when you predicted it before the game!A moment these fans will never forget. A Juan Soto home run ball is the perfect Father's Day present ... especially when you predicted it before the game! A moment these fans will never forget. ❤️ https://t.co/bTydVb8GqO

"A Juan Soto home run ball is the perfect Father's Day present ... especially when you predicted it before the game! A moment these fans will never forget" - MLB

This special moment at the ballpark will be a cherished memory for the fans. It is an example of what makes baseball great.

Juan Soto's future with the Washington Nationals is uncertain

Colorado Rockies v Washington Nationals - Game Two

This home run blast reminds everybody of the immense potential that Juan Soto has, including some in the Washington Nationals organization. There are some who fear that he will not sign a long-term extension with the team given their inability to compete for World Series championships.

This standoff that is occurring between the team and the player is not a great sign for their long-term relationship, and we could see the Washington Nationals lose their best player.

The outfielder is more than just an offensive juggernaut, as he recently proved with this tremendous catch, posted to Twitter by the MLB.

MLB @MLB Home run robbery or not, what a catch by @JuanSoto25_ Home run robbery or not, what a catch by @JuanSoto25_! https://t.co/DTcK77NSog

The Washington Nationals superstar came in second place in NL MVP voting in 2021, behind only Bryce Harper. If he is able to get back to that level of play and the Washington Nationals don't do everything in their power to sign him long-term, it is a mistake they will certainly regret.

This highlight package posted to YouTube by the MLB shows just how special of a player he truly is.

A home run like this always draws eyes and energizes the fans, especially when it comes from a superstar who is the caliber of player that Juan Soto is, and it created a memory that will not soon be forgotten for a father and son on Father’s Day.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far