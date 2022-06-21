Watch: Klay Thompson dons San Francisco Giants captain's hat and ends up dropping championship ring during wild Golden State Warriors parade day

Klay Thompson of the 2022 NBA champion Golden State Warriors had the kind of day all young athletes dream of. He celebrated his championship win with style, in a San Francisco Giants hat. It wasn't just any San Francisco Giants hat, though. It was a captain's hat. This was a fitting choice, as the Warriors star arrived to the celebration via boat.

This was only the beginning of the day's excitement. Thompson got the crowd fired up while wearing the captain's hat. This clip was posted to Twitter by Chris Montano.

Chris Montano @gswchris

"this is so tough" - Chris Montano

The San Francisco Giants hat was not the first one the NBA All-Star wore on the day. You can see what happened to the first one in this video posted by Bleacher Report on Twitter.

San Francisco, California, is a great sports town. The city knows how to celebrate their championship teams. Klay Thompson has long had an affinity for the MLB. Now that he shares a city with the San Francisco Giants, he was happy to don their logo.

After losing his hat on the boatride to the event, Thompson encountered more difficulties on the day. He almost lost one of his many championship rings, as seen in this video posted to Twitter by Bleacher Report.

It was truly a wild day of celebration was truly, but it was all in good fun. The players and the fans alike enjoyed the festivities.

Klay Thompson has a history with the San Francisco Giants and a personal connection to the MLB

The Golden State Warriors star takes in a game at Oracle Park.

The Golden State Warriors spent many years playing out of Oakland. Klay Thompson threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Oakland Athletics in 2017. It reminded him of his time playing baseball as a child.

The NBA star is also known to travel via boat to take in games at Oracle Park, as posted to Twitter by Adam Rose.

Adam Rose @adjoro

"San Francisco Giants sure know how to make an entrance (plus Klay Thompson, who sometimes literally boats to games)" - Adam Rose

There was more than one reason to celebrate in the Thompson family today. Trayce Thompson, Klay's brother and a professional baseball player, was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He now gets to play in the same state as his sibling.

News of this trade was first reported by Jorge Castillo via Twitter.

Jorge Castillo @jorgecastillo The Dodgers are acquiring outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Tigers, per source. Thompson gives the Dodgers a RHH outfielder in Mookie Betts's absence.

"The Dodgers are acquiring outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Tigers, per source" - Jorge Castillo

This was a day to remember for the Golden State Warriors superstar. His family got to celebrate not only Klay's NBA championship but also the new MLB opportunity for his brother.

