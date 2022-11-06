WATCH: Kyle Schwarber opens the scoring in Game 6 with a solo blast at Minute Maid Park

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber started off the scoring at Minute Maid Park with a 395-foot blast to right field. After a long deadlock in the game wherein both pitchers have dominated, Schwarber got one past the clinical Framber Valdez to give the Phillies the lead.

"Schwarber breaks the ice. 💪 #WorldSeries" - @ MLB

The slugger hit a home run in the top of the sixth inning and has now recorded a home run in consecutive World Series games. The National League regular-season home run leader has now cemented himself as only the third Philadelphia Phillies player to hit a home run in consecutive Fall Classic games after Ryan Howard and Chase Utley in 2008 and 2009, respectively.

Kyle Schwarber: Home Run Machine

Schwarber led the National League with 46 regular-season home runs.

After finishing as the top dog in the National League home run charts with 46, Kyle Schwarber has now brought his act to the postseason. The Phillies slugger has homered in every postseason series that the team has played so far, from the NL Wild Card Series up to the World Series.

Schwarber now has six home runs in the 2022 postseason and recently became the third Phillies player to hit a home run in consecutive World Series games after Ryan Howard and Chase Utley.

For the amount of money that he was paid to sign for Philadelphia in the offseason, the organization has certainly been rewarded with instant returns given how amazing Schwarber has played in the City of Brotherly Love.

