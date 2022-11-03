Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Kyle Schwarber is known as a gritty competitor. The slugger went 0-for-3 with a walk in Game 4 of the World Series, wherein the Houston Astros pitching crew threw a combined no-hitter at Citizens Bank Park. It was just the second-ever World Series no-hitter and the second postseason no-hitter at Citizens Bank Park.

Upon being asked how he felt about Houston blanking his team, Schwarber replied in the most nonchalant way but didn't hold back with his words.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly Kyle Schwarber doesn't mince words about his feelings on tonight's no-hit loss Kyle Schwarber doesn't mince words about his feelings on tonight's no-hit loss 😳 https://t.co/DAZcD00AYS

He said:

"I really don't give a s***"

The only way the Philadelphia Phillies reached any base in the game was through Cristian Javier's two walks. One to Bryce Harper and the other to Brandon Marsh. Astros closer Ryan Pressly gave a walk to Schwarber in the ninth inning.

Kyle Schwarber: Everyone's favorite player

Schwarber is already a fan favorite in Philadelphia

Despite his nonchalant attitude towards opposition teams, Schwarber's grit, tenacity, and dedication to his team and its fanbase makes him a valuable piece for every organization he plays for.

The slugger just arrived in Philadelphia this year but has quickly earned the trust and support of raucous Phillies fans. With his National League-leading 46 regular-season home runs, he has powered the Phillies offense, especially during times when they were on the backfoot.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis There’s a reason why Kyle Schwarber is beloved by every teammate and every fan base even after he’s gone. The man is a legend. There’s a reason why Kyle Schwarber is beloved by every teammate and every fan base even after he’s gone. The man is a legend. https://t.co/czzP65uhq5

MLB personality Jared Carrabis described in a tweet that a player like Schwarber would be beloved by the fanbase even after he leaves a team due to his take-no-prisoners attitude approach to the game.

